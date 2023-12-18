EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — There was a packed room at city hall in El Dorado as the city commission voted against approving a permit for an overnight homeless shelter. Tension could be felt in the room as commissioners went back and forth on the decision.

The El Dorado City Commission ultimately voted three to two to reject the permit request by the Butler Homeless Initiative (BHI). Concerned homeowners celebrated the decision, but BHI leaders believe the city made the wrong choice.

“It’s really horrifying,” Teresa Radebaugh, BHI board president, said.

She’s worried about this winter. BHI was told by the city’s hospital leaders that they were overwhelmed with people seeking refuge during the first snowstorm just after Thanksgiving.

“We’re extremely frustrated. We’re also furious because the needs and the welfare of the most vulnerable people in this city have once again been pushed aside,” Radebaugh said.

Commissioners against the shelter cite the size of the location and the safety of children as top concerns.

“I do not feel this property will meet the needs of the BHI,” El Dorado City Commissioner Leon Leachman said.

El Dorado resident Kye Lehr is pleased with the outcome. His home sits across the street from where the proposed shelter would have opened.

“I’ve been called selfish for caring about the stuff I’ve worked my life to build and to retire and to put a large part of that into restoring a 100-year house,” he said.

BHI is back to brainstorming and finding a new place for unhoused individuals.

“In the meantime, we will work very hard, very diligently, to raise money that will allow us to place people in hotels and motels in emergency situations,” Radebaugh said.