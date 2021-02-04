El Dorado Correctional Facility looking to fill 28 corrections officer jobs

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – El Dorado Correctional Facility is looking to fill 28 corrections officer positions.

This position is an entry-level corrections officer that provides immediate supervision to emergencies with the goal of creating and maintaining a safe living and working environment, according to the job listing.

Requirements include being 18 years of age or older, having a high school diploma or equivalent, and a valid Kansas driver’s license.

“So one vacancy is a lot, Carly, and currently we have 28 vacancies, and we’re looking for those 28 special individuals out there who are interested in a career in law enforcement,” said Rudy Rodriguez, human resource manager.

Rodriguez says the job offers competitive pay, starting at $18.26/hour. Pay increases are possible after the first year after becoming eligible for promotions. Hires are put through six weeks of paid training before going to work on one of three available shifts.

Rodriguez says corrections are a critical component of the justice system, though not always understood by the public. He says the job gives you an opportunity to serve your community.

“I’m just very proud of some of the things our offenders go through in regards to programs, in regards to bettering themselves, for their families and for the community as a whole,” Rodriguez said.

El Dorado Correctional Facility offers a masonry program for inmates to equip them with skills post-prison time.

