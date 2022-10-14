EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) is holding a job fair on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1737 U.S. Highway 54 in El Dorado.
The EDCF will be hiring on the spot.
There are multiple job openings available. Open positions include jobs in security, unit team, medical, food services and maintenance.
The EDCF will be providing tours of the facility and contract work areas. Representatives for all career paths at the EDCF will be available for questioning.
According to the EDCF, pay rates are $58,100 to $64,350 annually.
A driver’s license will be required for entry. It is recommended that you wear business casual attire. No blue jeans, shorts or gray or white t-shirts.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.