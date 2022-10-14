EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) is holding a job fair on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1737 U.S. Highway 54 in El Dorado.

The EDCF will be hiring on the spot.

There are multiple job openings available. Open positions include jobs in security, unit team, medical, food services and maintenance.

The EDCF will be providing tours of the facility and contract work areas. Representatives for all career paths at the EDCF will be available for questioning.

According to the EDCF, pay rates are $58,100 to $64,350 annually.

A driver’s license will be required for entry. It is recommended that you wear business casual attire. No blue jeans, shorts or gray or white t-shirts.