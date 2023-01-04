EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The El Dorado Fire Department (EDFD) has requested mutual aid to help battle a fire.

According to the El Dorado Fire non-emergency contact, at 9:10 p.m. the EDFD responded to the report of a fire in the 890 block of SE Pioneer Rd.

El Dorado Fire (KSN Photo)

The EDFD has requested help from the Whitewater, Augusta, Benton, Burns, Cassoday, Leon, Rosalia and Towanda fire departments.

Butler County Dispatch says EMS is on standby, but there are currently no reported injuries.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.