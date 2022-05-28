WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Memorial Day is a time for many to get out and enjoy time with family and friends, and that includes going to the area lakes. People are already getting out and enjoying the warm weather but it has gotten cooler throughout the day. Park rangers warn lake goers these conditions are not ideal for boaters looking forward to hitting the water.

“It’s the first great time to get out here everybody together for boating season,” lake goer Rock Thompson said.

“We have some veterans that have died in the family so we always try to honor them,” lake goer Tony Goossen said.

The sun is out this Memorial Day Weekend, but there’s just one problem. Winds out at El Dorado Lake were strong–conditions not ideal for what some say is the first unofficial weekend of summer.

“Kind of cut it short today. Wasn’t very good for the kids to go tubing. with the white gaps kept coming over the side and splashing everyone, some of the women were upset,” Goossen laughed.

Some still made the best of the windy day.

“We found a nice place and trees kind of along the bank, and we were able to anchor down and swim and jet ski around this nice quiet cove,” Thompson said.

Park rangers say wind speeds will pick up throughout the weekend and estimate wind gusts will be as high as 27 to 30 miles per hour.

“Where’s the park manager? I want to change his mind,” Goossen laughed.

But these lake goers aren’t letting that stop them.

“We’ll probably try to get out here tomorrow to find that same cove,” Thompson said.

“Depending on how the wind is, that’s going to be the main factor with how it is this weekend,” Goossen said. “Temperature ought to be good. Monday–it’s supposed to be good and not as much wind. More than likely we’ll be here on Monday.”

Park rangers advise lake goers weather can change at any time. For anyone planning to enjoy the lake this weekend, officials suggest downloading a weather app to stay weather aware.