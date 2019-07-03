Boaters advised to use caution on El Dorado Lake this Fourth of July

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – While high water is a concern at many lakes in Kansas, the primary focus is what is underwater.

“There is usually a three or four foot bank over here, but as you can see, there is not one now,” says Shady Creek Marina Manager Debbie Haled.

From Haled’s view at the A dock, the high water is not hard to notice.

“I have seen it like this before, but it drops in a few days. We just can not let the water out right now as fast as we want to go out.”

Locals visiting the lake see the same thing.

“It is definitely high,” says Atir Cherne.

The good news is this lake is open for Fourth of July, but if you plan on using the one open ramp, out of eight, you better pay attention while on the water.

“I would tell new people not to go into any coves or even try and pull up to the shores, if you do not know our water,” Haled says. “It might look like it is pretty clear, but then, you start going into the cove, and you might hit a tree or a rock.”

Cherne spent several hours on the lake with his family, Tuesday afternoon, and he agrees.

“I would check out the water before you start venturing off,” Cherne says. “Be very cautious about driving and pay attention to where you are going because there are definitely rocks and trees that are underneath the water that you can not see them right now.”

Haled says they hope the other seven boat ramps are open within the next day or two. Her advice is to stay in the main channel by the dam, Jet Ski Cove, and the north side of Bluestem, near the beach area.