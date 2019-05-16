El Dorado Lake releasing near record level of water

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – El Dorado Lake is releasing more water today. The lake will be releasing 1.7 million gallons a minute or about 2.7 billion gallons a day.

The lake is currently 7.27 feet above normal.

The water release will lower the lake a couple of inches a day. However, the release will make for higher levels along the Walnut River.

Allen Stark with El Dorado Lake said 70 of the utility campsites are closed because of high water, and 200 of the 600 primitive sites are closed. Stark said once the water recedes, several debris will need to be picked up.