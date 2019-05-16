El Dorado Lake releasing near record level of water

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – El Dorado Lake is releasing more water today. The lake will be releasing 1.7 million gallons a minute or about 2.7 billion gallons a day.
The lake is currently 7.27 feet above normal.
The water release will lower the lake a couple of inches a day. However, the release will make for higher levels along the Walnut River.
Allen Stark with El Dorado Lake said 70 of the utility campsites are closed because of high water, and 200 of the 600 primitive sites are closed. Stark said once the water recedes, several debris will need to be picked up.
This just in, the Corps has announced another gate change…from 3500 CFS to 4200 CFS about 2 PM. This is close to a record release. This is about 1.7 million gal/min or 2.7 billion gal/day @EldoCityMgr @visiteldoradoks @ElDoradoFire @cityofeldo — Kurt Bookout (@ElDoradoWater) May 16, 2019
Big changes on releases from El Dorado Lake today. The Corps will be making 2 gate changes. The first from 2100 CFS to 2600 CFS, the next to 3500 CFS. It wouldn’t be a good day to be on the Walnut River. @visiteldoradoks @EldoCityMgr @cityofeldo @ElDoradoFire — Kurt Bookout (@ElDoradoWater) May 16, 2019
2100 cu ft/second doesn’t mean much to most people. In 24 hours, 1.357 billion gallons will have been released from El Dorado Lake, more water than El Dorado and all its treated water customers use in an entire year.@ElDoradoFire @visiteldoradoks @EldoCityMgr @cityofeldo pic.twitter.com/aOVxlpkCdR — Kurt Bookout (@ElDoradoWater) May 15, 2019