EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – El Dorado police say a 74-year-old man died from injuries sustained after an alleged road rage incident.

According to police, on Sunday, Oct. 8, around 1 p.m., officers responded to a battery at a convenience store located in the 1600 block of W. Central.

Police said they found Alton Kent Algrim of Leon with injuries sustained after the alleged road rage. Police said Algrim died as a result of those injuries at a Wichita hospital.

Authorities arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to the incident. His charges were amended on Thursday to first-degree murder and aggravated battery, police said.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call police at 316-321-9120.