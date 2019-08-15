El Dorado man indicted on producing and distributing child pornography

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 35-year-old El Dorado man was indicted Wednesday on charges that even though he already was a registered sex offender he produced and distributed child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Daniel Eric Merida was charged in a superseding indictment with one count of producing child pornography, two counts of committing crimes against minors while registered as a sex offender, two counts of distributing child pornography, one count of possessing child pornography, one count of sending obscene material to a minor and one count of transporting child pornography.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred at various times from 2014 to 2018 in Butler County.

If convicted, Merida faces time in federal prison and multiple fines.

