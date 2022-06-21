EL DORADO, Kan. (AP) — An oil refinery in El Dorado where an employee died in 2017 will pay a $1.6 million fine for violating the federal clean air law.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Tuesday that HollyFrontier’s failure to follow the law contributed to a fire that killed the employee.

The EPA says the company did not comply with requirements intended to prevent the accidental release of hazardous substances. The federal agency also says that a heater tube ruptured at the refinery, causing the fire.

A subsequent investigation found HollyFrontier did not design or maintain a safe facility or inspect and replace heater tubes.

To learn more about the EPA, click here.