EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The El Dorado Police Department (EDPD), as well as Keeping K-9s in Kevlar, are raising money to get the department’s new K-9, Rico, a bullet-resistant vest.

Officer Herrick and K-9 Rico (Courtesy: El Dorado Kansas Police Department)

The Department says K-9 Rico’s workday includes, but is not limited to, pursuing the most violent offenders, taking narcotics off the streets, article search, area search and building search.

Having a Kevlar vest would help protect K-9 Rico against getting stabbed, shrapnel and bullets shot from common handguns.

The EDPD says many law enforcement departments do not have bullet-resistant vests for K-9s in their budgets. Instead, they rely on assistance from nonprofits to get the protective gear.

“Non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar accepted the responsibility to bring the community together and help fund El Dorado Police Department’s newest officer, K9 Rico, for a (bullet resistant) Kevlar vest involving community assistance with their donations,” the EDPD said.

Keeping K-9s in Kevlar is asking for assistance in raising $2,784, which is the cost of a vest.

You can donate toward a Kevlar vest for K-9 Rico via PayPal or by check.

Checks can be mailed to:

Keeping K-9s in Kevlar

3901 Airport Way

Bellingham, WA 98226

Updates on funds raised for K-9 Rico can be found on the Keeping K-9s in Kevlar’s Facebook Page.

K-9 Rico will receive 100% of donations to fund his vest. Any additional funds will roll over to the next K-9 in need of assistance.