EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The El Dorado Police Department (EDPD), as well as Keeping K-9s in Kevlar, are raising money to get the department’s new K-9, Rico, a bullet-resistant vest.
The Department says K-9 Rico’s workday includes, but is not limited to, pursuing the most violent offenders, taking narcotics off the streets, article search, area search and building search.
Having a Kevlar vest would help protect K-9 Rico against getting stabbed, shrapnel and bullets shot from common handguns.
The EDPD says many law enforcement departments do not have bullet-resistant vests for K-9s in their budgets. Instead, they rely on assistance from nonprofits to get the protective gear.
“Non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar accepted the responsibility to bring the community together and help fund El Dorado Police Department’s newest officer, K9 Rico, for a (bullet resistant) Kevlar vest involving community assistance with their donations,” the EDPD said.
Keeping K-9s in Kevlar is asking for assistance in raising $2,784, which is the cost of a vest.
You can donate toward a Kevlar vest for K-9 Rico via PayPal or by check.
Checks can be mailed to:
Keeping K-9s in Kevlar
3901 Airport Way
Bellingham, WA 98226
Updates on funds raised for K-9 Rico can be found on the Keeping K-9s in Kevlar’s Facebook Page.
K-9 Rico will receive 100% of donations to fund his vest. Any additional funds will roll over to the next K-9 in need of assistance.