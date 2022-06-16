EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — After warning residents that the city pool would be closed this year, the City of El Dorado now says it will open the pool next week on Tuesday.

In May, the city manager said there was a risk of electrical shock because the pool’s grounding system had been compromised from corrosion.

But on Thursday, Julie Clements, El Dorado municipal information officer, said the pool has been repaired and can open on Tuesday.

She said City Manager David Dillner is expected to release more details during his weekly update Friday at 3 p.m. on Facebook.