El Dorado throws away recycling program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Due China’s changing views on taking America’s recyclables, the city of El Dorado is throwing away its recycling program.

In a letter sent to residents, the city manager says the decision was made because China is no longer accepting materials from the U.S.

He also says the cost per ton has nearly doubled and increasing the cost for residents was off the table.

“We really don’t want to because the amount of increase that we’d have to do just to keep up with it would be astronomical,” said David Dillner, El Dorado City Manager. “Our citizens wouldn’t really appreciate that.”

Recyclables will now be taken to the landfill. The city says this will save them over $100,000.