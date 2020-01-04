Live Now
El Dorado woman charged with first-degree murder in Justin Gaston homicide

by: KSN News

Reyna Wallace.jpg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One of two people found guilty for a murder at a Wichita hotel was charged Friday with first-degree murder.

A police investigation revealed 34-year-old Wallace, Christopher Kemmerly, 31, and Gaston were inside a 2004 Cadillac Deville and pulled into the parking lot of the motel.

Christopher Kemmerly.jpg
A fight occurred inside the car, and police say Christopher Kemmerly shot Gaston outside of the CitiHost Motel.

The Cadillac was reported stolen on Feb. 11 and later found in the 5500 South West Street fully engulfed in flames.

Christopher Kemmerly has been charged with first-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of stolen property, and arson.

Kemmerly was also schedule for sentencing Friday, but that hearing was pushed back to February 6.

