WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An El Dorado woman was hospitalized after a crash on Kansas Highway 254 on Thursday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Rose Hill man was driving a Kia Optima north on Rock Road when he stopped at the stop sign for K-254.

Another vehicle, a Nissan Rogue driven by the El Dorado woman, was driving east on K-254 when the two cars collided.

The driver of the Optima was not injured. The El Dorado woman was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.