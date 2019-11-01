Election commissioner shares election update, how to track Election Night results

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman announced an updated process to track Election Night results in Sedgwick County.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Early voting and voting by mail results will post by 7:30 p.m. on Election Night.

Updated results will post after poll sites close and results will be taken to the Election Office.

Lehman says, though the number of write in votes will be reported on election night, the names of the write ins will not be known until a bipartisan board looks at each write in cast and tabulates them.

Those results will not be available until canvassing at 9 a.m. on November 15.

Lehman said requests for mail ballots are up 100 percent compared to the previous General Election in 2015; the Election Office has mailed 13,000 ballots. She added that early voting turnout is also higher than in 2015.

The Election Office will update unofficial results late Friday, November 8. The update will include any vote by mail ballots that had been postmarked by Election Day, November 5 or dropped off at an election day polling location.

Officials will conduct a post-election audit on Friday, November 8.

Residents can vote early at the Election Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Friday, November 1. Voters may also vote early from 8 a.m. until noon on Monday, November 4.

Additional early voting locations will be available from noon to 7 p.m. October 31 and November 1 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. November 2.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Residents can vote at any polling location during early voting but only at their assigned location on Election Day.

A bipartisan board will review all write in results as is standard procedure. If that board is unable to make a determination, it will be considered by the Board of Vote Canvassers.