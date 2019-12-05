Elections chief resigns in Kansas county beset with problems

Breaking News
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The top elections official has resigned in a populous Kansas county plagued in two recent elections with delays in reporting results.

The Kansas secretary of state’s office announced Thursday that Johnson County Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker stepped down but didn’t give a reason.

Metsker had been commissioner since February 2016 and was appointed by former Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Johnson County is the state’s most populous county and saw delays in reporting election results in November 2016 and August 2018. But a spokeswoman for current Secretary of State Scott Schwab said those problems were not why Metsker resigned.

