Electric and hybrid vehicle owners to see increase in registration fee

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
kansas-department-of-revenue_214102

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Vehicle registration fees for hybrid and electric will be going up according to the Kansas Dept. of Revenue.

In the 2019 legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Substitute for House Bill 2214, which approved the increase in vehicle registration fees for hybrid and electric vehicles.

Registration fees for electric-hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles will increase to $50 from either $30 or $40, depending on the gross vehicle weight. For all-electric vehicles, registration fees will increase to $100 from either the current $30 or $40 fee. This change will take effect on January 1, 2020. There are roughly 2.5 million registered vehicles in the state of Kansas, and of those, a small percentage are considered electric or hybrid electric vehicles.

The registration fee change will increase State Highway fund revenues by $610,095.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories