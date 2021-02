TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly issued a State of Disaster Emergency on Sunday due to wind chill warnings and stress on utility and natural gas providers.

The state has experienced bitter winter temperatures and below zero wind chills for more than a week, which has put stress on utility and natural gas providers across the state. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria.