WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Electric scooters will be making their debut in Wichita tomorrow morning.

You will be able to zoom around downtown streets with the first company rolling them out.

The first launch begins at 10 a.m. near the corner of 2nd and main. Riders need to be at least 18 years old.

You can not ride the scooters on the sidewalks. These are the rules only for the rental scooters.

Two other companies have permits to bring scooters to the city as well.