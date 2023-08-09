WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Twenty electric scooters were recovered from the Arkansas River near the Keeper of the Plains this week, but it comes as no surprise to residents and business owners in the area who have seen submerged scooters for years.

Electric scooter rentals have been available in Wichita since the summer of 2019. City leaders celebrated their arrival, and the scooters were a hit with residents and visitors. However, the scooters have had a hard time staying above water.

Calvin Cupp works at Boats and Bikes, a boat rental service just off the Arkansas River near the Keeper of the Plains. He spends most days coaching rowing teams and helping run the place.

Ever since electric scooters came to Wichita, he’s had to add another task to his list.

“I would probably say that I’ve pulled at least 10 since they’ve been available here in town,” said Cupp, director of the Wichita State University Downtown Aquatic Facility, which includes Boats and Bikes.

The rides end up in the river, and Cupp fishes them out using equipment he has available at the facility.

“We’re able to pick up some of the scooters that otherwise would not be able to be retrieved,” Cupp said.

The scooters are more than an eyesore. They are a hazard for rowers and kayakers, according to Cupp.

“Since the river is so shallow, what happens if we’re not careful is they can run up on the scooters,” Cupp said.

KSN spoke with several people living by the river, who declined to talk on camera.

One woman said she’d count four or five scooters in the water every time she went for walks by the waterway.

Other neighbors have seen the rentals cast aside in roadways.

“One of the frustrating things for me is that while I’m sure there are some that are accidents, most of the time it’s just people that are throwing them in the river,” Cupp said.

If people want to electric scooters to stay in the city, they need to take better care of them, according to Cupp.

VeoRide, a company that owns electric scooters in the city, did not respond to a request for comment.

The City of Wichita declined to provide comment.

To learn more about Wichita’s E-Scooters, click here.