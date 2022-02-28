GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department said an electronic crosswalk sign was destroyed during a hit-and-run early Sunday.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of N. Taylor. Officers said they were notified of another hit-and-run in the 1800 block of W. Campbell St., where a utility pole had been damaged.

With the assistance of the Finney County Sheriff’s Office, officers said they located 34-year-old Zachary Roth at his home. Roth was allegedly arrested on suspicion of DUI and failing to report an accident. He was not injured.

The department estimates damages to the pole and crosswalk are $25,000.