Electronic gaming question may be coming to November ballot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Electronic gaming in Sedgwick County. It could come in the near future if county commissioners agree to put it up for a vote in November. But not everyone is completely on board.

It’s a conversation among county commissioners, the idea for another vote on gambling slots at the dog track. Commissioner David Dennis says, it’s a hot topic.

“Now, there’s some pressure on whether or not we come back, evidently, there was a poll recently from Sedgwick County, and it said that about 60% of voters here in Sedgwick County would want another vote on it,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis.

It was last voted on in 2007, it was barely defeated in Sedgwick County, but Dennis believes it would take a legislative act to allow another vote. If not, he thinks, it would be illegal.

“I understand why it’s hot right now, but I also understand that I do not want to jeopardize Sedgwick County’s taxpayers to fund something that we’re going to lose,” said Dennis.

He says since then, the Kansas Star Casino has been built, just across the county line, in Mulvane, and there’s penalties in their contract that the state would have to pay.

But Phil Ruffin, who owns the now closed Greyhound Track north of Wichita, believes it will benefit the local economy.

“Mulvane is not getting the business from north, they’re getting it south, so this would complete the circle,” said Phil Ruffin, Greyhound track owner.

Ruffin says they want to reopen the Greyhound Park and says the dogs enjoy the sport.

“That’s what they’re bred for, and that’s what they’re most happy doing is running, so a greyhound track accommodates that,” said Ruffin.

He hopes the public, feels the same way. Dennis says commissioners will discuss it more at their staff meeting Tuesday. It’s here they will decide whether or not to leave it on the agenda for Wednesday.