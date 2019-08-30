Electronic gaming question may be coming to November ballot

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

(FILE: Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County voters may get to vote again on whether slot machines should be allowed at dog and horse tracks.

The last vote was in 2007 when an effort to bring slots to the Greyhound Park was defeated.

But on Tuesday, county commissioners will discuss whether to put the question on the November ballot.

Michael O’Donnell says some of the commissioners want to gauge public sentiment on the issue. If voters want more slots in Sedgwick County, the commission could then ask the state to approve it.

