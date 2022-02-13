ELKHART, Kan. (KSNW) — Did you know that Darrin Simmons, the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, is from the small town of Elkhart, Kansas?

The Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl LVI (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Some Elkhart residents say the Cincinnati Bengals special teams coach had an amazing ride this year getting to the Super Bowl.

“Sometimes, when people leave a small town, they tend to forget where they came from,” said Mica Nave, as she organized a Super Bowl watch party in Elkhart on Sunday. “And this is one guy that, Elkhart is his home. He’s proud to say that, and he’s never forgotten where he came from.”

Darrin’s mom, Laurie, gave a shoutout to the fans back home as she watched the game in California.

“Elkhart has been awesome,” said Laurie Simmons. “But all the town is painted orange and black and there’s signs every place. It’s just been amazing.”

The Los Angeles Rams won the NFL Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Laurie Simmons said her son has been on a long journey trying to help the team get to the Super Bowl.

“You know it just goes to show you, don’t give up on anything you dream about,” said Laurie Simmons. “Because he’s dreamed about this for a long time and he never has given up. And so it just goes to show you that you can do it.”

Laurie Simmons says her son still spends time in Elkhart and is proud to be a Kansan.