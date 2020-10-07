Ellinwood Fire Department damaged when speeding truck hits it

ELLINWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities said a truck hit the Ellinwood Fire Department late Tuesday night.
The driver was heading westbound on U.S. 56 at over 100 mph. After the truck hit the building, it started on fire.
“We got the fire extinguished rather soon, and then, we had to extricate, took about 20 minutes to extricate the subject in the pickup,” said Ellinwood Fire Chief Chris Komarek.
The driver was transported to a Wichita hospital with a broken hip.
The building and two trucks were destroyed. One was a reserve tanker and the other was a brush truck.
“Actually, we have three brush trucks so we’ll be down to two now. We’ll probably be able to manage on that,” said Chief Komarek. “We have good mutual aid with surrounding departments.”
The department estimates they will be without a building for at least six months.
