Ellis County man killed in head-on crash Sunday south of Hays

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 56-year-old Ellis County man was killed in a crash Sunday morning south of Hays. It happened on U.S. 183 near Butterfield Trail Road.

According to the KHP, a southbound GMC Sierra attempting to pass another vehicle collided head-on with a northbound Mercury Milan.

The driver of the Mercury Milan, identified as James D. Kohl of Schoenchen, was killed in the crash.

The 20-year-old driver of GMC Sierra, identified as 20-year-old Martin E. Velazquez Cruz of Kansas City, Missouri, was transported to the hospital. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, according to the KHP report.

