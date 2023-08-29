WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it does not believe Dennis Rader, more known as the serial killer BTK, is tied to a 1983 missing persons case in Hays.

The release says after law enforcement from Oklahoma searched the former property of Rader in Park City, authorities in Ellis County received inquiries related to the disappearance of Mary Lang in 1983.

“While the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hays Police Department will continue to explore all theories in this case, we do not presently have evidence that links Rader to this investigation,” the release reads.

An investigation remains ongoing into Lang’s disappearance. If you have information, contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 785-625-1040, or the Hays Police Department at 785-625-1030.