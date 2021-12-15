Ellis man wins $50,000 Crossword prize

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) – Randy Herman of Ellis won $50,000 on a $5 Super Red Hot Crossword instant scratch ticket according to the Kansas Lottery.

Herman told the lottery that he didn’t even want to play the Super Red Hot Crossword that day, but the Casey’s store was out of the game he was looking for.

“I wanted to try some of the $10 games, but when I looked at the ticket display, I realized they were out of the game I wanted,” said Herman. “So instead I decided to go with six of the $5 Super Red Hot Crosswords.”

Herman took the tickets home with him and planned on scratching them later. When he finally plays the very first ticket, he realized he was matching more words than he expected.

“I called out to my son and had him look at the ticket with me,” Herman said. “He also saw a $50,000 winner! I couldn’t believe it. We just kept looking at the ticket and counting over and over.”

The ticket was sold at Casey’s in Ellis.