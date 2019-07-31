Ellis pool closes early due to leak

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ellis Municipal Pool is permanently closed the city announced today.

Officials said the pool is losing almost 30,000 gallons of water every two to three days. The city council reluctantly made the decision to close the pool.

Earlier this summer, Ellis was one of 11 Kansas communities awarded a Community Development Block Grant.

Ellis will receive $1 million in CDBG funds to construct a new basic swimming pool with one diving board and fencing. The city will have to contribute $850,500 of their local funds.

