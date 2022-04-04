ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Ellsworth woman died in a vehicle crash on U.S. Interstate 70 early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Murray Marston, Ellsworth County Sheriff, said someone reported an injury crash just after 4 a.m. at milepost 226, about 15 minutes northeast of Ellsworth and 30 minutes west of Salina. Deputies and emergency crews responded and found a Range Rover in the ditch.

Blair Helvey, 28, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene. The sheriff said her husband, 28-year-old Joseph Helvey, was the driver. The sheriff’s office did not indicate the extent of his injuries. We have reached out to the sheriff for clarification.

The sheriff said the crash is still under investigation.