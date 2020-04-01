Ellsworth woman dies in rollover crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman from Ellsworth died after her vehicle crashed and rolled south of Wilson around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Janice Perkins, 63, was driving north on 105 Road, about 8.5 miles south of Wilson.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Perkins’s Jeep went off the road at Avenue M for an unknown reason. Troopers say she overcorrected and the vehicle slid sideways into a ditch and rolled.

Perkins was ejected. She died at the scene.

Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt.

