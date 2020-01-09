Good Samaritan finds emaciated dog in locked cage in Wichita dumpster

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An animal rescue group says an emaciated dog is recovering after he was found in a locked kennel that was thrown in a dumpster.

The Wichita Animal Action League said in a Facebook post that the dog was found Wednesday at Ashley Lane Apartment at Oliver and Pawnee and taken to a veterinarian, where he is “eating food as fast as it’s put in front of him.”

Lt. Brian Sigman, the Wichita Animal Control commander, said surveillance video obtained Thursday shows two suspects putting the male pit bull mix in the dumpster.

A Good Samaritan found the dog later that night and took it to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

The dog is around 2 years old and weighs about 20 pounds, about half the amount he should weigh. The post described the dog as “very sweet and loving.”

