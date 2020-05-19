Live Now
Embattled Lawrence police chief resigns in ‘mutual decision’

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Embattled Lawrence Police Chief Gregory Burns Jr. is resigning, just months after most members of the police union approved a no-confidence vote against him. Burns’ tenure with the department will officially end June 12.

A separation agreement says Burns and the city reached a mutual decision that he would step down.

He will receive a lump sum payment equal to nine months of pay. Capt. Anthony Brixius, a nearly 17-year veteran of the department, will begin serving as interim chief immediately.

The Lawrence Police Officers Association approved a vote of no confidence in Burns in January but has never explained what prompted the vote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

