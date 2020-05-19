Embattled Lawrence police chief resigns in ‘mutual decision’

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Embattled Lawrence Police Chief Gregory Burns Jr. is resigning, just months after most members of the police union approved a no-confidence vote against him. Burns’ tenure with the department will officially end June 12.
A separation agreement says Burns and the city reached a mutual decision that he would step down.
He will receive a lump sum payment equal to nine months of pay. Capt. Anthony Brixius, a nearly 17-year veteran of the department, will begin serving as interim chief immediately.
The Lawrence Police Officers Association approved a vote of no confidence in Burns in January but has never explained what prompted the vote.
