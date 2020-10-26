Emergency Accident Reporting Plan in effect in Wichita after crashes and slide-offs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP) is in effect according to Wichita police. Numerous crashes and slide-offs were reported around the area early Monday morning due to the winter storm moving through the area. One crash around 7 a.m. closed I-135 southbound at 21st Street.
If you are involved in a non-injury accident, exchange information with the other driver involved and you can fill out an accident report at the nearest Quik Trip, Kwik Shop, online at wichitapolice.com, on the WPD APP, or at any police station Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If there is an injury, the vehicles cannot be moved or alcohol use is suspected, then call 911 and officers will respond to the accident.
Remember to buckle up, slow down, and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.
For the latest road conditions in Wichita, click here.
For the latest Kansas road conditions, click here.
