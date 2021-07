Emergency crews on the scene of a rescue operation in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews from Hutchinson, Newton and Wichita are on the scene of a rescue operation on the southern side of Hutchinson.

Crews were called to the scene late Thursday afternoon after a person was trapped in what Reno County dispatch tells us is a construction site.

KSN has a crew on the scene and will provide further updates as they become available.