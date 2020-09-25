Four dead and one critically hurt in western Sedgwick County crash

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Fatal crash in western Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed four people are dead and one person critically injured in an accident at the intersection of 71st Street South and 263rd Street West Friday afternoon. The call came in around 4:30 p.m.

Rescue crews have closed down traffic in all directions within a one-mile perimeter of the crash site as they continue to investigate the scene.

KSN has a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest developments as it becomes available.

