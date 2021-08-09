Emergency grants available for Garden City Community College students

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Students enrolled at Garden City Community College can apply for up to $1,000 in emergency funding.

The school says the money is from the U.S. Department of Education. It will help students who have expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic. The expenses include everything from tuition, food, and housing to health care and child care.

GCCC must prioritize the grants to Fall 2021 students who demonstrate exceptional financial need.

To apply, fill out the form by clicking here: GCCCKS.edu. The school is also sending the link through emails, social media, and the GCCC student app. Students are only allowed one application per term.

School officials will review the applications weekly, starting the week of Aug. 23. They will distribute the funds within two weeks of the reviews.

Students who get the money can apply the funds directly to their Fall 2021 balance. If they have a credit balance, they will get a refund.

For more information, contact the Financial Aid office at 620-276-9519 or finaid@gcccks.edu.