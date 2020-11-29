Emergency phone lines are down in counties around Kansas

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office reported on Sunday that emergency phone lines have been down in the region.

Sheriff Kelly Herzet said AT&T and Motorola are working to get the emergency lines back up.

According to Lt. Dayton Gates, it is unknown how long the lines will be down.

Gates is asking the public to call the temporary lines at (620)-960-6997 or (620)-960-0139 if residents need to get ahold of 911.

McPherson County is also reporting issues with its emergency lines. People are asked to call its admin lines at 620-245-1266 or 620-245-1267 for emergencies.

Alternative lines:

Reno County: (620)-960-6997 or (620)-960-0139

McPherson County: 620-245-1266 or 620-245-1267

Sedgwick County: (316)-779-1399

Marion County: 620-382-2144.

Harvey County: 316-283-0160 or 316-283-4190.

Cowley County: 620-221-5447

Sumner County: Call Dickenson County at 785-263-3608

Rice County: Call 620-257-2363.