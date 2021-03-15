Emergency room opens to serve Wellington area

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ascension Via Christi opened an emergency department in Wellington today.

The Ascension Via Christi Emergency Department will fill the void created when Sumner Community Hospital suddenly closed a year ago.

“Thanks to Ascension Via Christi, community-based emergency care once again will be available to Sumner County residents,” Wellington Mayor Jim Valentine said in a news release. “We are tremendously pleased that they have stepped in to help provide this essential service.”

The full-service ER is in the former hospital at 1323 N. A Street. It’s been remodeled and includes a triage area, four exam rooms, a trauma room, diagnostic imaging, laboratory, pharmacy and other basic support services required by a hospital ER.

It will be open 24 hours a day. The entrance for walk-in patients is the same as the former hospital’s main entrance.

“We are committed to ensuring Kansans’ access to care by collaborating with others to develop sustainable models of care,” Don King, Ascension Via Christi’s CEO said in a news release. “Our new ER in Wellington is a testament to that commitment as well as to the collaborative spirit of the community’s leaders.”