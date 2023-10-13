WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the weather turning colder, officials are addressing the needs of people without housing.

A Point-in-Time Count taken in January in Wichita-Sedgwick County showed there were 702 people unhoused.

On Friday, members of the Sedgwick County Commission, Wichita City Council, state legislature, United Way, and Wichita Police Department met at the Ruffin building to discuss options needed now and in the future. To watch the full meeting, click here.

Officials say they will be short about 200-300 beds for homeless people this winter.

Recently, Humankind Ministries announced that there will not be an option for people in need of a place to sleep this winter, leaving more emergency shelter resources depleted. TSA Emergency Lodge closed and is being turned into transitional bedding. Sedgwick County Commissioner Ryan Baty said Humankind will try to make something happen.

“That’s the challenge because of the growing numbers in this community, we do not have enough beds in this community now, even with Humankind doing something, whatever they can, there are not enough beds existing for the need right now,” Baty said.

He said Humankind will likely be able to have 75 beds by mid-November.

Union Rescue Mission is also holding off construction so they can house men until spring, Wichita City Council member Maggie Ballard said.

Wichita Vice Mayor Mike Hoheisel said other buildings and plans are being considered, but the city will likely not be able to get one done until spring.

“Some of the facilities that we looked at that would actually work, the people are only interested in selling the property and not leasing it out. It would be a big purchase, a multi-million dollar purchase for the property,” he said.

Another meeting on the issue will take place next Friday.

If you or someone you know is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, click here to find a list of local resources.