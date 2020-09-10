Emergency substitute licenses could help shortage in schools

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The pandemic is increasing the demand for substitutes in Kansas.

With a shortage, it has one woman trying to help the Hays Public School district to fill the void.

Komoss Creamer is a parent of a fourth-grader in Hays and believed it’s important to keep learning in person. After seeing a sub shortage, Creamer stepped up to take advantage of a temporary substitute license to help her community.

“We noticed the sub numbers were down and wondered if there was anything we could do and there was something,” said Komoss Creamer.

After going through applications, Creamer realized she couldn’t be a sub because she needed a standard teaching license, but after talking to the district, she found out there was a way to help.

“As long as everyone’s on board wanting to help out and wanting us to help out, I can see this being a very positive thing within our community, keeping school open,” she said.

Creamer applied for a temporary emergency teaching license.

The license is what superintendent Ron Wilson said can help with the sub shortage.

“That’s not something that’s going to go away soon and so we’re just hoping that we’ll be able to cover situations like this,” said Wilson.

Situations like where Hays Middle School had several teachers needing to isolate or quarantine and the students had to temporarily switch to online learning because there weren’t enough subs.

Creamer said knowing support is available and ensuring the learning continues is vital for the community and hopes more people apply.

“I hope we keep the kids in school, and we do the best that we can and pull together as a community, make it like I said as normal as possible,” she said.

USD 489 isn’t the only district accepting applicants with emergency substitute licenses.

Derby Public Schools said in a statement:

“We do hire subs who hold an emergency substitute teaching license. The requirement in order to apply is 60 college credit hours. Even in a typical year, this is something we accept, and as always, we are welcoming substitute teachers to join our team to help support our students and staff. Raising awareness about this type of license could help expand our pool of eligible and qualified substitute teachers. I feel it would give our teachers and parents peace of mind to know that the support is available and that individuals are ready to step into classrooms and ensure that learning continues.” Derby Public Schools

The state application can be found here and districts recommend calling to see if it’s offered in your area.

