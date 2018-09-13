Emergency suspension to a small town post office: "It's frustrating." Video

ALBERT, Kan. (KSNW) - "It's a meeting place," Roxeanne Sexton said. "You see your neighbors that you haven't seen in awhile. You sit there, talk and see how they've been doing."

Roxeanne Sexton has lived in Albert for eight years, and is just around the corner from the post office, a place she visits everyday.

"Well I'm disabled," she said. "So, it's very convenient for me to just get in the car and go around the corner to get my mail."

"I have a back problem and have a cage in my back, which limits my mobility," she added.

But now, she said getting her mail is more challenging.

On September 7th, the post office was emergency suspended due to safety concerns and structural issues, said corporate communication officer for postal services Stacy St. John.

"We perform quarterly safety inspections of our facilities," she said. "In the event that we identify any structural issues or safety issues, out of the best interest for our customers and employees, we will emergency suspend serves at that location."

However, multiple residents told KSN that this closure wasn't publicized as much as they wanted it to.

"No, I didn't even know," Andrea Althouse said. "I went to get my mail one day, and I noticed the door was locked and there was a sign on the door."

Before September 12th, residents had to drive 20 minutes to the Great Bend Post Office to receive their mail.

But today, they can pick up and deliver their mail through the cluster boxes, which were placed just outside of the Albert post office.

Sexton said the cluster boxes help a little, but there's one issue, her big packages that carry the medication for her back.

"I'm not getting my medication because they come in a big box," she said.

"However, the United States Postal Service said residents can overcome this by filling out a form.

"The customer received a PS form 4232, which is basically a request asking the customers where, when and how they want their packages delivered to them," St. John said.

For now, there's no timeline of when they will repair the new post office, but Sexton said she hopes it's soon.

For anyone who still needs to pick up their keys to the cluster boxes, you can stop by the Albert Post Office September 15th between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.