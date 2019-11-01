Emergency winter shelters reopen for season

Wichita, Kansas (KSNW) – The Men’s and Women’s Emergency Winter Shelters run by HumanKind Ministries, formerly InterFaith Ministries, will reopen Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. for their regular seasonal hours and will remain open daily (regardless of holidays or inclement weather) through March 31st, 2020.

HumanKind reports that more than 1,500 homeless women and men stayed in their shelters last year, each receiving dinner and breakfast. Shelter visitors are also given access to a donations closet with toiletries, winter wear, and basic health care through a nurse’s station in partnership with the Guadalupe Clinic and ICT Street Team. Clients also receive case management services including assistance finding housing, job searches, referrals to mental health and substance abuse facilities, and more.

The Men’s Emergency Winter Shelter (EWS) located at 841 N. Market received a fresh coat of paint, new flooring and plumbing in the client bathrooms, and minor repairs since closing for the season earlier this year. “Although it is an older building, we feel really good about the updates to the shelter and I think our clients will appreciate them, too” said HumanKind President/CEO LaTasha St. Arnault. “We hope to do even more in the future as funding becomes available.”

The women’s shelter is located at 848 N. Market, just across the street from the men’s shelter. Both EWS facilities are no-barrier, meaning that anyone who comes to their doors will be served, regardless of criminal history or other factors.

“We are proud to welcome any and all who come to our doors, providing them a dry, warm, and safe place to stay,” said Christen Sampamurthy, HK Director of Programs & Compliance.

In addition to the EWS facilities, HumanKind (HK) operates The Inn, a year-round homeless shelter which reopened to clients Tuesday after months of renovations including new flooring, a new elevator, fresh paint, and more.

HumanKind also manages 112 low-income apartments, including many set-asides for formerly homeless individuals, and runs Operation Holiday, Wichita’s largest holiday assistance program, which provides basic needs, winter necessities and toys to 14,000-16,000 low-income children and adults in Sedgwick County each year.

To learn more about HumanKind Ministries and how you can get involved in helping the homeless and those living in poverty in Sedgwick County, visit HumanKindWichita.org.