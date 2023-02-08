WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emily Younger said goodbye to KSN News 3 on Tuesday. She made the announcement during the 10 p.m. newscast on February 7.

“Thank you to the viewers, thank you for trusting me with your stories. Thank you for allowing me into your home each night and truly do what I love. I’ve dreamt of being a journalist in my home state since I was in 5th grade,” said Younger on set with co-anchor Jeff Herndon and Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman. “Particularly Positive Connections has allowed me to meet some of the most selfless individuals in the entire world and in Kansas. Difficult to say goodbye. I’ve made peace with my decision knowing I’m taking a step back and going to focus on family. I’ll still be in Wichita, so if you see me out and about, please say hi!”

Herndon and Teachman praised Emily’s contributions to KSN and the community.

Emily Younger (KSN Graphic)

The KSN crew meets with Norton area residents on the 2022 KSN Summer Road Trip (KSN photo / Emily Younger)

The KSN Summer Road Trip arrives in Liberal, July 18, 2022. (Photo KSN News/Emily Younger)

The KSN Summer Road Trip arrives in Liberal, July 18, 2022. (Photo KSN News/Emily Younger)

The KSN Summer Road Trip arrives in Dodge City, July 18, 2022. (Courtesy KSN News/Emily Younger)

The KSN News team stops in Ellis during the KSN Summer Road Trip, July 20, 2022. (KSN Photo/Emily Younger)

The KSN News team stops in Ellis during the KSN Summer Road Trip, July 20, 2022. (KSN Photo/Emily Younger)

The KSN News team stops in Ellis during the KSN Summer Road Trip, July 20, 2022. (KSN Photo/Emily Younger)

The KSN Summer Road Trip arrives in Liberal, July 18, 2022. (Photo KSN News/Emily Younger)

The KSN Summer Road Trip arrives in Liberal, July 18, 2022. (Photo KSN News/Emily Younger)

The KSN Summer Road Trip arrives in Liberal, July 18, 2022. (Photo KSN News/Emily Younger)

KSN’s Emily Younger and Jeff Herndon stop at the former home of Senator Bob Dole during the KSN Summer Road Trip visit to Russell, July 13, 2021. (KSN photo)

“It’s hard to put into words exactly what you have meant to this newscast, this television station, and our KSN family,” said Herndon. “You are by far, it’s not really a secret, the best storyteller that I’ve ever worked with, and a positive, professional force in our newsroom, that this entire crew, many of which [the viewers] never see, are going to miss dearly.”

“Telling the stories of our neighbors and our home state with class, integrity and professionalism, it has been an honor to watch your career, Emily, grow here at KSN, and getting to stand beside you for years,” said Teachman. “No matter what you do, where you go, what you do, you’re going to be doing great things for our community.”

Before joining KSN in April 2016, Emily spent three years at the CBS affiliate in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She grew up in Hays. Emily became an evening anchor at KSN, and launched Positive Connections, a franchise that showcased her strong storytelling skills, featuring the many positive things that happen in Kansas.

Emily’s reporting skills and ability to connect with viewers have earned her numerous honors, including a National Edward R. Murrow Award and five first-place Kansas Association of Broadcaster awards.

KSN wishes Emily the best of luck in her future endeavors.