Emotions run high in a quiet Salina neighborhood following the murder of a 71-year-old woman

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot by police at a central Kansas home where his step-grandmother was stabbed to death. It happened Wednesday in the 2000 block of Harold Avenue.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 28-year-old Jeremy Connolly was killed Wednesday after a 911 caller reported that someone was injured or dead inside a Salina home. Officers found blood on the porch and 71-year-old Linda Kromer stabbed to death on the first floor of the home.

The KBI says Connolly was barricaded inside a basement bedroom. The KBI says he refused repeated commands to drop a knife, and when he advanced toward officers with the knife, two Salina police officers shot him.

He died at a hospital. No officers were hurt. The KBI is investigating the shooting.

NEIGHBORHOOD REACTION

Several people KSN News talked to were shaken up by the incident.

“It shocked me,” said neighbor Julie Johnson. “It scared me. I felt like, you know, my heart just did a few beats.”

There are a lot of unanswered questions for neighbors like Johnson following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning. She wasn’t the only one.

Pam Rontti was having her usual visit to Johnson’s house when she noticed the scene.

“[I] came out and saw the police cars, which is unusual for this area,” recalled Rontti. “Because, you don’t see police cars with their lights on.”

People say they are devastated by the entire incident.

“Especially when family members are involved. It’s just not something you would expect,” Rontti said.

“It’s going to hurt and impact a lot of people even in the neighborhood even if we didn’t know them,” said Johnson. “It’s already impacted us.”

