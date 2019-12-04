Employee fatally injured by train in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A railroad employee is dead after a railroad accident in north Wichita, Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews responded to a report of a person trapped under a train on the 2600 block North of New York Street just after 6 p.m.
Police say employees were pushing trains when a male employee became trapped under the train and was run over.
The worker died at the scene. All work has stopped as the police investigate the fatal accident.
No other information has been released at this time.
