Employee fatally injured by train in north Wichita

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A railroad employee is dead after a railroad accident in north Wichita, Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a person trapped under a train on the 2600 block North of New York Street just after 6 p.m.

Police say employees were pushing trains when a male employee became trapped under the train and was run over.

The worker died at the scene. All work has stopped as the police investigate the fatal accident.

No other information has been released at this time. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories