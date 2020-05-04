Employee of Wichita Police Department arrested in drug investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says it has arrested a WPD employee on suspicion of unlawful possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

The 4-year employee was not a police officer. He was in a support role for the Support Services Division.

Police say they got information about the 38-year-old man’s involvement with illegal narcotics. They contacted him Saturday evening and arrested him.

They say he resigned from the department that day.

Police say they are still investigating and will present the case to the district attorney’s office.

