WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says it has arrested a WPD employee on suspicion of unlawful possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
The 4-year employee was not a police officer. He was in a support role for the Support Services Division.
Police say they got information about the 38-year-old man’s involvement with illegal narcotics. They contacted him Saturday evening and arrested him.
They say he resigned from the department that day.
Police say they are still investigating and will present the case to the district attorney’s office.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas man facing federal charge following 110 mph chase
- Employee of Wichita Police Department arrested in drug investigation
- Wichita Catholic Diocese to resume public Masses May 6, some changes
- Kansas couple settle lawsuit over botched marijuana raid for $150,000
- Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 5,245 with 136 deaths