Employee who killed gunman likely saved lives, police say

The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This photo shows the Agrex grain elevator where a fired employee opened fire, killing one person and injuring two others before he was shot to death by another employee Thursday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Superior, Neb. (Andrew Wegley/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

SUPERIOR, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an employee who shot and killed a gunman at a Nebraska grain elevator likely prevented further loss of life.

Nebraska State Patrol Sgt. Jeff Roby said Friday that the victims killed in Thursday’s shooting at Agrex Elevator in Superior were 60-year-old Sandra Nelson, of Formoso, Kansas, and 53-year-old Darin Koepke, of Hadar, Nebraska.

Roby said 61-year-old Max Hoskinson, of Superior, returned to the elevator after being fired on Thursday and shot the two victims and a third person who survived.

Another employee retrieved a weapon and fatally shot Hoskinson. Roby said he could not comment on whether Hoskinson targeted the victims, who were all Agrex employees.

