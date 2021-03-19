Emporia driver killed when car fleeing police crashes into him

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – A car fleeing police hit a pickup Thursday afternoon and killed its driver, according to the Emporia Police Department. The crash happened at 6th and Chestnut around 2:30 p.m.

Steven A. Henry, 64, of Emporia, died when DeVawn Mitchell, 23, rear-ended Henry’s Ford F-150, the Emporia Police Department said.

Police told KSNT News that they attempted to stop Mitchell several times, but he kept escaping. They called off the chase a few times.

However, Mitchell allegedly crashed into Henry’s truck. Officers tried to administer life-saving measures to Henry, but they pronounced him dead.

